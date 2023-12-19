'Biblical' Plague Of Frogs Causes Fiery Multi-Car Accident

After several days of heavy rain in Honduras, residents of Choloma thought that the End Times had come. According to Metro, the heavy rain caused thousands of frogs and toads to take over the roads.

"The end of the world is already approaching. Prophecies are fulfilling, and we have to come to terms with God as punishment from above, that is, my heavenly Father who can no longer stand so much evil," another man told EstrellaTV News.

"This scares me. It looks more like the plagues of Egypt," another man said.

The frogs were more than just a nuisance, however. They also caused a fiery, five-car pile-up when a pick-up truck driver lost control on the slime-slicked roadways and struck a tank, two trucks, and a motorbike, which burned up in the crash.

There were no fatalities in the crash, though several people had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. No information was provided about their injuries or their current conditions.

Videos from local news stations show the aftermath of the crash, along with footage of the frogs taking over the roads.