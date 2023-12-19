Deadly East Coast Storm Leaves Over 600,000 Without Power

A massive storm left at least four people dead and over 600,000 people without power after drenching the East Coast with heavy rain and high winds. The storm dumped between two and six inches of rain across the Mid-Atlantic and New England, causing major flooding across the region.

A 73-year-old man from Pennsylvania and a woman from South Carolina died after their cars were submerged in high water. In Massachusetts, a man was killed when a tree fell on his home. In Maine, a man was killed while cleaning storm debris off of his roof.

The storm also knocked out power for over 600,000 people. Most of the power outages were reported in Maine, where nearly 430,000 people remained without power as of Tuesday (December 19) morning. In Massachusetts, around 130,000 people lost power during the storm.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power as temperatures are forecast to plummet into the 30s and 40s in the coming days.

While the storm has moved off the coast and past Canada, the threat of flooding still persists as some rivers in the region have yet to crest.