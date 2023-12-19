Florida Man Caught On Camera Stealing Ingredients To Make Cocktail
By Zuri Anderson
December 19, 2023
A Florida man has surrendered himself to authorities after he was caught on camera breaking into an apartment and stealing ingredients for a cocktail drink.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office shared doorbell camera footage of a man, later identified as 26-year-old Toby Foster, entering an apartment around 5:30 a.m. on November 23. The clip then cuts to the suspect sneaking out of the residence with orange juice and vodka in hand, the ingredients for a "screwdriver" cocktail.
Deputies learned from the victim the door was a secondary entrance they don't often use. They also didn't know the door was unlocked.
Investigators said the burglar tried opening the door of the apartment across the hallway but realized it was locked and left. The value of the stolen beverages totaled $35, according to officials.
Deputies later revealed Foster turned himself in. He was charged with burglary of a dwelling and petit theft. According to online jail records, the 26-year-old was booked into Polk County jail on Friday (December 15) and released on Sunday (December 17).
Screwdriver
***UPDATE: This suspect turned himself in and was booked into jail for the burglary.*** ORIGINAL POST: On November 23rd, at about 5:30am, the man in this video entered into an apartment. Problem is, it wasn't his apartment. Even more problematic was that he stole something from the apartment. The victim said the door used by the suspect is a secondary door--one they don't often use, and they had no idea it was unlocked. The unknown suspect walked in, uninvited of course, then walked back out with a bottle of Svedka vodka and a bottle of Florida's Natural Orange Juice. That's right, this burglar stole the ingredients to make a screwdriver and left. Detectives say he tried to open the door of the apartment across the hallway, but it was locked, and he left. The total value of the theft was just over $35. Do you recognize this suspect? If so, please contact Detective Turner at 863-577-1600, or DTurner@polksheriff.org. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) #PCSO #TheBoozyBurglar #StoleTheIngredientsToMakeAScrewdriver #MostPeopleUseScrewdriversToCommitBurglaries #NotTheOtherWayAround #NoticeThatHeStoleFloridasNaturalOrangeJuice #NotOneOfThoseOutOfStateOrangeJuiceBrands #FloridasNaturalBottlesWithBlueLidsAreBest #TheyHaveCalciumAndNoPulp #PersonalPreference #OrangeYouGonnaDoTheRightThingByTurningThisGuyInPosted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 15, 2023
Several Floridians have done some pretty brazen thefts and burglaries. Last month, a man was recorded stealing Christmas gifts from a mother's car. Earlier this year, a woman was arrested after officials claimed she stole a $7,000 monkey from a pet store.