Florida Man Caught On Camera Stealing Ingredients To Make Cocktail

A Florida man has surrendered himself to authorities after he was caught on camera breaking into an apartment and stealing ingredients for a cocktail drink.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office shared doorbell camera footage of a man, later identified as 26-year-old Toby Foster, entering an apartment around 5:30 a.m. on November 23. The clip then cuts to the suspect sneaking out of the residence with orange juice and vodka in hand, the ingredients for a "screwdriver" cocktail.

Deputies learned from the victim the door was a secondary entrance they don't often use. They also didn't know the door was unlocked.

Investigators said the burglar tried opening the door of the apartment across the hallway but realized it was locked and left. The value of the stolen beverages totaled $35, according to officials.

Deputies later revealed Foster turned himself in. He was charged with burglary of a dwelling and petit theft. According to online jail records, the 26-year-old was booked into Polk County jail on Friday (December 15) and released on Sunday (December 17).