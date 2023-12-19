Former NFL Star Proposes Racial Format Change For Pro Bowl
By Jason Hall
December 19, 2023
Former NFL running back Rashard Mendenhall proposed for a racial format change for the Pro Bowl after claiming "average white guys" were "not even good at football."
"I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat," Mendenhall wrote on his X account Monday (December 18).
The post had more than 59 million views as of Tuesday (December 19) morning and yielded numerous responses, many of which included fans acknowledging that Mendenhall, then a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a crucial fumble in Super Bowl XLV, which was forced by then-Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III, a white man.
Former NFL linebacker and current Barstool Sports personality Will Compton shared a video in which he jokingly put together a 'All White' team.
Will Compton lays out the parameters for the All White vs All Black Bowl @_willcompton @BussinWTB @R_Mendenhall pic.twitter.com/be8iNsqSHD— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 18, 2023
Mendenhall was drafted by the Steelers at No. 23 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent his first five seasons with the franchise before signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and retiring in 2014. The former University of Illinois standout finished his NFL career with 4,236 yards and 37 touchdowns on 1,081 rushing attempts, as well as 95 receptions for 795 yards and two touchdowns.