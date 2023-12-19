Former NFL Star Proposes Racial Format Change For Pro Bowl

Former NFL running back Rashard Mendenhall proposed for a racial format change for the Pro Bowl after claiming "average white guys" were "not even good at football."

"I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat," Mendenhall wrote on his X account Monday (December 18).

The post had more than 59 million views as of Tuesday (December 19) morning and yielded numerous responses, many of which included fans acknowledging that Mendenhall, then a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a crucial fumble in Super Bowl XLV, which was forced by then-Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III, a white man.