Georgia Shop Named The Best Deli In The State

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich, trust the process by sampling an entree straight off the menu, or go light with soup or salad, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best deli in all of Georgia is the E. 48th Street Market. A longtime staple of the Dunwoody community, this Atlanta-area shop is not just an Italian grocery that also serves baked goods, but you can also stop by the deli for delicious sandwiches, pizza, salads, soups and entrees.

E. 48th Street Market is located at 2462 Jett Ferry Road in Dunwoody.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the Peach State:

"Family and Italian heritage are at the heart of this 25-year-old shop. The E. 48th Street Market has everything: stuffed deli sandwiches, cold cuts, cheese, house-made mozzarella, Italian cookies, homemade pastas and more. Try one of 26 sandwiches like the Sam's Hero with grilled capicola, onions and mustard."

To see more of the best delis around the country, check out the full list at Taste of Home.