Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' Album Receives New Release Date

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's joint album Vultures failed to drop as planned, but now they have a release date.



Ye and Ty's forthcoming LP is set to be released on the final day of 2023. According to a report Billboard published on Monday, December 18, a rep for Ye said that the collaborative album is scheduled to arrive on New Year's Eve. The new date comes days after the duo did not release the project on Friday as previously promised. Since the album was announced back in October, Kanye has run into a couple of issues that could be holding back its formal release.