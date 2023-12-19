Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' Album Receives New Release Date
By Tony M. Centeno
December 19, 2023
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's joint album Vultures failed to drop as planned, but now they have a release date.
Ye and Ty's forthcoming LP is set to be released on the final day of 2023. According to a report Billboard published on Monday, December 18, a rep for Ye said that the collaborative album is scheduled to arrive on New Year's Eve. The new date comes days after the duo did not release the project on Friday as previously promised. Since the album was announced back in October, Kanye has run into a couple of issues that could be holding back its formal release.
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign reportedly wanted to release the album in October. However, they decided to push it back in order to find a proper distributor. A month later, the duo debuted the album's title track featuring Bump J and another version with Lil Durk. The song generated a lot of attention, especially with Ye's controversial lyrics about Jewish women. A couple of weeks later, Kanye and Ty$ surprised a crowd in Miami when they performed the song and announced the album would drop on December 15.
The duo previewed the album during a glorified listening event in Miami after Art Basel. During the event, they debuted songs from the album like "Everybody" featuring Charlie Wilson and Lil Baby, which interpolates Backstreet Boys' smash hit. Apparently, Ye didn't get clearance for that record before he played it. Another song that appears on the album is "New Body" featuring Nicki Minaj. Before the Vultures listening session in Las Vegas, Ye tried to contact Minaj in order to clear their long-lost collaboration for the album, but Nicki wasn't having it.
“Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK?” Minaj said. “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys."
Vultures also features collaborations with Kodak Black, Bad Bunny, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, his daughter North West and more. The album drops December 31.