“We are ecstatic to bring back Christmas in Clayton for the third time,” District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson said in a statement ahead of the event. “This event allows us to give back to Clayton County residents and children just in time for the holidays. Words cannot express how amazing it is to have Latto return to Clayton County to help spread some holiday cheer throughout our community. Her generosity is sincerely appreciated for our children and our community.”



Latto founded her foundation Win Some Give Some in 2021 so that she can help at-risk youth by providing them resources and self-esteem support. The foundation was launched with a holiday party where she provided teen girls, young mothers, and their kids with Christmas gifts. A year later, Latto was honored with a key to the city and presented with a proclamation for her official day.



A day before the event, Latto kept the same Christmas energy on Luh Tyler's "Grinch Freestyle." You can hear their new collaboration below.



