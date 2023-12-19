Massachusetts Destination Crowned 'Saddest City' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city to be a sad place to live?

The definition of "sadness" can vary depending on personal experience and world view. Something you might consider to be "sad" another might not, and vice versa. Regardless, Travel Alot sourced data based on social and financial success of a city, and life purpose and community involvement of its residents.

According to the list, the saddest city in Massachusetts is Springfield.

"While the rest of the U.S. was seeing record low unemployment rates, Springfield, Massachusetts, was experiencing its highest unemployment numbers in nearly two years. At the end of 2017, the number stood at 6.3%– well above the national 4.1% rate—do to a downturn in the manufacturing-heavy economy."

Here's what Travel Alot had to say about compiling the data to discover the saddest cities in America:

"Because there are cities at the top, that means that there’s always going to be someone at the bottom. We've made a list of the 30 cities that rank as the unhappiest in the country because their emotional well-being overall is lower than average. We gathered our information from Gallup and Healthways partner, who created the Community Well-Being Index. This measures American cities based on how well they provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for the residents."

For a continued list of the saddest cities across the country visit travel.alot.com.