Michigan Residents To Receive Hefty Fine For Using Leaf Blowers

Ann Arbor just passed a new law that will ban all gasoline-powered leaf blowers across the city by 2028. According to MLive, the Ann Arbor city council voted to ban these leaf blowers in a 10 to 1 vote after a public hearing on December 18. Their reasoning: noise, pollution, and health risks for operators.

Per the new citywide ordinance, citizens will be allowed to use gasoline-powered leaf blowers from October to May, but a full summertime ban (from June through September) will go into immediate effect starting in 2024. The much needed transition to electric leaf blowers will be gradually carried out as to not cause economic distress for small businesses selling these popular lawn and garden products across the region. MLive mentioned that there will still be a few exceptions to the law once it goes into effect in 2028.

The yard tool can legally be used by contractors "when doing street, sidewalk and other paving construction work, or during emergencies to protect health, safety and property, as well as to restore property after an emergency, such as to clear a walkway, driveway or street from debris following a storm."

These leaf blowers will still be permitted for use on golf courses, recreational fields, and public facilities. City council members believe that the new law will positively affect wildlife, workers, and citizens living in Ann Arbor. Starting next summer, the penalty fine for using a gas-powered leaf blower will be $100 (and all year-round starting in 2028). Should you be caught using the tool twice, you could be fined up to $250.