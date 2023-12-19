North Carolina Man Thought He Was 'Seeing Things' After Huge Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is celebrating a huge $100,000 win thanks to a newly launched lottery game.

Danny Parks, of Salisbury, recently stopped by the Han-Dee Hugo's on Jake Alexander Boulevard West to pick up a scratch-off ticket in the new $10 Million Spectacular game. When the ticket revealed that he was the lucky winner of a $100,000 prize, he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn't seeing things," he joked, adding, "I called my wife and told her to sit down because I had news for her."

While those words may occasionally herald bad news, the joy he had to share with his wife was anything but. However, she didn't initially believe him.

"She thought I was messing with her," he said. "She was excited though."

Parks claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (December 18), taking home a total of $71,264 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When talking to lottery officials, he shared that he plans to use his winnings to help pay for some bills.

According to the lottery website, the $10 Million Spectacular game launched earlier this month with an incredible list of prizes, including five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. One lucky winner has already claimed one of the $1 million prizes.