Ohio Eatery Named The Best Deli In The State

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich, trust the process by sampling an entree straight off the menu, or go light with soup or salad, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best deli in all of Ohio is Slyman's Restaurant and Deli in Cleveland. Self-described on its website as having the "biggest and best corned beef," this eatery has a lengthy menu filled with delicious favorites, from tasty breakfast sandwiches and omelettes to reubens and pastrami sandwiches that will make any deli fan happy.

Slyman's Deli is located at 3106 St. Clair Avenue NE.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the Buckeye State:

"Three generations of Slyman's have been serving up the biggest and best corned beef sandwiches in Cleveland. Staffers at Slyman's Deli make melt-in-your-mouth corned beef on site and stack it high on toasted rye bread. Regulars say this restaurant and deli is like a time capsule — they've been doing it perfectly for 50+ years, so why would they change?"

