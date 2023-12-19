This is the second time Camila Cabello has been spotted with a rapper in the same month. Last week, she fueled romance rumors with Drake after they were seen together in Turks & Caicos. According to video footage that spread on social media, Camila and Drake were chatting it up on a boat and were photographed while they were riding their own jet skis together. The Daily Mail reported that Drake began to follow Camila not long after she posted a photo of herself with lyrics from Drake's "Search & Rescue" in the caption.



Meanwhile, Carti posted the photo while he's in the middle of promoting his upcoming album I AM MUSIC. He recently dropped his new single "2024" co-produced by Kanye West, Ojivolta and Earl on the Beat. Carti followed up by dropping the music video four days later, which has racked up 10 million views so far. There's no confirmed release date, but fans believe he may drop the album on Christmas like he did for his previous LP Whole Lotta Red.