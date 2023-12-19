Study Reveals Thousands Of Millennials Are Flocking To This Washington City

Americans are always on the hunt for a new place to live, and millennials are a prime demographic looking for their next home. This demographic is moving in droves, and they're flocking to all sorts of cities, according to a recent study from SmartAsset.

The website revealed which cities millennials moving to the most in 2023. Analysts broke down how they determined their rankings:

"Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2022. The study included 268 cities that had available data and 100,000 or more people aged 1 or over. Millennials were defined as those aged 25 to 44. Cities were ranked by the percentage of the total population represented by millennials who moved into the city in 2022."

Two cities in Washington State landed in the Top 10. Seattle ranked at No. 3 with over 12.5% of the city's population, or 93,302 millennials, moving in last year. This demographic makes up 41.15% of the Emerald City's total population. The median age of Seattle's residents is 36 years.

Bellevue came in the No. 7 spot. Over 17,000 millennials moved into this well-known location last year, and they make up 35.2% of the total population. Researchers remarked, "Bellevue's median age was one of the highest on the list at 38.9 years."

Here are the Top 10 cities millennials are moving to the most:

Cambridge, Massachusetts Santa Clara, California Seattle, Washington Sunnyvale, California Denver, Colorado Arlington, Virginia Bellevue, Washington Killeen, Texas Austin, Texas Sandy Springs, Georgia

Visit SmartAsset's website for the full study.