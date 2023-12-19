Teen Who Planned Mass Shooting At Synagogue Ordered To Write A Book Report

A 13-year-old boy from Ohio accused of planning a mass shooting at a synagogue was ordered to write a book report about a historical figure from World War II.

The boy, who was not named due to his age, was charged with misdemeanor counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct for posting a detailed plan about his plot on Discord.

The teen pleaded "true" to the charges in juvenile court and was sentenced to one year of probation. In addition, Stark County Family Court Judge Jim James ordered the boy to write a book report about Swiss diplomat Carl Lutz, who saved tens of thousands of Jewish people in Hungaria during World War II.

He is also barred from using the internet without adult supervision and must continue to attend therapy.

The boy's family declined to speak with reporters from WKYC on camera but said their son is a "good, smart kid" who was "most definitely influenced" by the people he talked to on Discord.