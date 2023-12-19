The Absolute 'Best Deli' In California

Christmas is just around the corner. While families around the country scramble to purchase the best holiday hams, turkeys, and cheese side dishes in time for their holiday parties, you can be ahead of the game this year. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best delis across the country, and one California staple made the list. Be it quality products, stellar service, or out-of-this-world homemade sandwiches, something about this deli makes it stand out from the rest.

According to the list, the best deli in California is none other than the spectacular Molinari Delicatessen located in San Francisco. Taste of Home praised this deli for its classic, fresh meats, cheeses, and more!

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"This deli is such a San Francisco institution—it’s rumored baseball legend Joe DiMaggio requested in his will that their food be served his funeral reception. Molinari Delicatessen was first established in 1896, and still has an Old World feel with cured salami hanging from the ceiling, deli cases filled with meats and cheese and sandwiches made fresh to order."

For a continued list of the best delis across the country visit tasteofhome.com.