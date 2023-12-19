The Absolute 'Best Deli' In Illinois

Christmas is just around the corner. While families around the country scramble to purchase the best holiday hams, turkeys, and cheese side dishes in time for their holiday parties, you can be ahead of the game this year. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best delis across the country, and one Illinois staple made the list. Be it quality products, stellar service, or out-of-this-world homemade sandwiches, something about this deli makes it stand out from the rest.

According to the list, the best deli in Illinois is none other than the spectacular Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen located in Chicago. Taste of Home praised this deli for its classic, fresh meats, cheeses, and more!

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"This deli was deemed by the Chicago Tribune to be the best deli experience in Chicago. Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen has been bringing homestyle meals, as well as bulk meats, cheese, salads, blintzes and pastries, to Chicagoans for over 60 years. And don’t forget the sandwiches, like the Chazzer, piled high with pastrami, corned beef, coleslaw and their very own mustard."

For a continued list of the best delis across the country visit tasteofhome.com.