The Absolute 'Best Deli' In Pennsylvania

Christmas is just around the corner. While families around the country scramble to purchase the best holiday hams, turkeys, and cheese side dishes in time for their holiday parties, you can be ahead of the game this year. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best delis across the country, and one Pennsylvania staple made the list. Be it quality products, stellar service, or out-of-this-world homemade sandwiches, something about this deli makes it stand out from the rest.

According to the list, the best deli in Pennsylvania is none other than the spectacular Koch’s Take Out Shop & Deli located in Philadelphia. Taste of Home praised this deli for its classic, fresh meats, cheeses, and more!

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Step into this old-school deli and sandwich shop, a favorite in Philly for over 50 years. Koch’s Take Out & Deli is known for its corned beef and pastrami, which is worth the wait as it’s sliced by hand. Some of the dozens of sandwiches are named for local colleges, like the Penn Special."

For a continued list of the best delis across the country visit tasteofhome.com.