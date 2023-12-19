The Most Delicious Deli In Arizona Has Officially Been Determined

Diners, often considered quintessentially American, are casual eateries that embody a unique blend of nostalgia, comfort and community. These establishments, characterized by their distinctive retro aesthetics and diverse menus, have been an integral part of the country’s culinary culture for decades, providing a welcoming space where patrons can enjoy classic comfort food in a relaxed atmosphere.

Not to mention, diners often offer affordable menu options, making them accessible to a wide range of people. The affordability of diner food contributes to their popularity among individuals and families on a budget. Diners typically have extensive menus that cover a wide range of cuisines and dishes, too. This variety appeals to many tastes and allows people to find something they enjoy, whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Taste of Home has compiled a list of the best deli in every state:

"We found the best deli in every state, based on reviews and hat tips from our Community Cooks. Here's where to go for deli meats, cheeses and of course, sandwiches!"

In Arizona, the best diner is DeFalco’s Italian Deli & Grocery in Scottsdale:

“Since 1972, customers have loved coming to DeFalco’s Italian Deli & Grocery for the friendly service and the incredible food. Find imported ingredients at this Italian market plus a well-stocked deli case. They also have a full menu of hot and cold dishes, like the Centurian Calzone, filled with sopressatta, homemade marinara, mozzarella and roasted red peppers.”