Do you prefer basking in the warmth of a hot, sunny day or bundling up under a blanket as snow falls outside your window? Whether you enjoy the sweltering days of summer or the chilly evenings of winter, each season tends to bring in some truly extreme temperatures.

Using 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state as well as some record-setting precipitation they received. Fortunately for Missourians, the extreme temperatures in the Show-Me State fall short of both the highest (134 degrees Fahrenheit in Death Valley) and lowest (-80 degrees Fahrenheit in Prospect Creek Camp, Alaska) recorded in the country.

According to the site, the hottest temperature recorded in Missouri was 118 degrees Fahrenheit on July 14, 1954, in Union and Warsaw, while the lowest temperature was -40 degrees Fahrenheit on February 13, 1905, also in Warsaw. Additionally, the highest 24-hour precipitation came July 20, 1965, when 18.18 inches fell down in Edgerton, while the highest 24-hour snowfall was recorded in Cape Girardeau on February 25, 1979, with a total of 24 inches.

Check out the full report at Stacker to see the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.