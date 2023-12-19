Do you prefer basking in the warmth of a hot, sunny day or bundling up under a blanket as snow falls outside your window? Whether you enjoy the sweltering days of summer or the chilly evenings of winter, each season tends to bring in some truly extreme temperatures.

Using 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state as well as some record-setting precipitation they received. Fortunately for South Carolinians, the extreme temperatures in the Palmetto State fall short of both the highest (134 degrees Fahrenheit in Death Valley) and lowest (-80 degrees Fahrenheit in Prospect Creek Camp, Alaska) recorded in the country.

According to the site, the hottest temperature recorded in South Carolina was 113 degrees Fahrenheit on June 29, 2012, at Columbia University of South Carolina, while the lowest temperature was -19 degrees Fahrenheit on January 21, 1985, in Caesar's Head. Additionally, the highest 24-hour precipitation came September 16, 1990, when 14.8 inches fell down in Myrtle Beach, while the highest 24-hour snowfall was recorded in Rimini on February 9, 1973, with a total of 24 inches.

"The summer 2012 heat wave was responsible for at least 82 deaths across the U.S.," the site states. "It was reported that South Carolina experienced the worst of this heat wave on June 29. The city of Columbia had temperatures at or above 100 degrees for 11 days straight."

