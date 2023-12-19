Two California Destinations Crowned 'Saddest Cities' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city to be a sad place to live?

The definition of "sadness" can vary depending on personal experience and world view. Something you might consider to be "sad" another might not, and vice versa. Regardless, Travel Alot sourced data based on social and financial success of a city, and life purpose and community involvement of its residents.

According to the list, the saddest cities in California are Fresno and Bakersfield.

Fresno:

"Unfortunately, the residents of Fresno, California, aren’t experiencing the record low unemployment of much of the country. While the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 4.1% at the end of 2017, Fresno’s was double that at 8.2%. That number doesn’t bode well for economic stability."

Bakersfield:

"It is one of the least educated major metropolitan areas in the country, with only 14.7% of residents having a bachelor’s degree. It also has high rates of obesity, unusual for an area outside of the Southeast, and high rates of smoking (21%)."

Here's what Travel Alot had to say about compiling the data to discover the saddest cities in America:

"Because there are cities at the top, that means that there’s always going to be someone at the bottom. We've made a list of the 30 cities that rank as the unhappiest in the country because their emotional well-being overall is lower than average. We gathered our information from Gallup and Healthways partner, who created the Community Well-Being Index. This measures American cities based on how well they provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for the residents."

For a continued list of the saddest cities across the country visit travel.alot.com.