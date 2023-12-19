Two Michigan Destinations Crowned 'Saddest Cities' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city to be a sad place to live?

The definition of "sadness" can vary depending on personal experience and world view. Something you might consider to be "sad" another might not, and vice versa. Regardless, Travel Alot sourced data based on social and financial success of a city, and life purpose and community involvement of its residents.

According to the list, the saddest cities in Michigan are Flint and Detroit.

Flint:

"Flint, Michigan isn’t all bad. The people there are great. They’re just in a rough spot. They made the national news in recent years because they don’t have clean water. The people can’t sell their homes and they can’t afford to exclusively buy bottled water."

Detroit:

"Estimates place the number of abandoned houses at around 10,000 throughout Detroit, but here's to hoping there are some creative solutions ahead for this troubled town. They mended their community pride problem in recent years; now it's time to focus on jobs for personal fulfillment."

Here's what Travel Alot had to say about compiling the data to discover the saddest cities in America:

"Because there are cities at the top, that means that there’s always going to be someone at the bottom. We've made a list of the 30 cities that rank as the unhappiest in the country because their emotional well-being overall is lower than average. We gathered our information from Gallup and Healthways partner, who created the Community Well-Being Index. This measures American cities based on how well they provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for the residents."

For a continued list of the saddest cities across the country visit travel.alot.com.