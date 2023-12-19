Two Pennsylvania Destinations Crowned 'Saddest Cities' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city to be a sad place to live?

The definition of "sadness" can vary depending on personal experience and world view. Something you might consider to be "sad" another might not, and vice versa. Regardless, Travel Alot sourced data based on social and financial success of a city, and life purpose and community involvement of its residents.

According to the list, the saddest cities in Pennsylvania are Reading and Scranton.

Reading:

"Reading is a great hobby, but not such a great city. Reading, Pennsylvania has next to no community pride. It’s consistently ranked as one of the worst cities to live in. Only a third of adults own their own homes and even less are married. Education is also below average."

Scranton:

"The fictional home of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company is falling behind other cities in the nation when measuring community pride. For the last 70 years, residents have been slowly leaving, and Scranton's government was on the verge of declaring bankruptcy in 2012."

Here's what Travel Alot had to say about compiling the data to discover the saddest cities in America:

"Because there are cities at the top, that means that there’s always going to be someone at the bottom. We've made a list of the 30 cities that rank as the unhappiest in the country because their emotional well-being overall is lower than average. We gathered our information from Gallup and Healthways partner, who created the Community Well-Being Index. This measures American cities based on how well they provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for the residents."

For a continued list of the saddest cities across the country visit travel.alot.com.