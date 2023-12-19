WATCH: Minnesota Police Lasso Runaway Goat In Chaotic Video

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a call from Rochester police to assist in capturing a runaway goat on Sunday (December 17) and dispatched a deputy to the scene. According to a social media post shared by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Heiden traveled to a Rochester residence to retrieve the goat and assist in bringing it safely back to its owner. Heiden stopped at a local store before attempting to reel in the goat for some necessary rescue equipment.

"Before he arrived, he stopped at Leashes & Leads to borrow a rope," the post detailed. Upon arriving at the property, lasso in hand, the skillful deputy chased the goat across the lawn before ultimately swinging the rope into the air and lassoing the goat.