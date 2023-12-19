WATCH: Minnesota Police Lasso Runaway Goat In Chaotic Video
By Logan DeLoye
December 19, 2023
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a call from Rochester police to assist in capturing a runaway goat on Sunday (December 17) and dispatched a deputy to the scene. According to a social media post shared by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Heiden traveled to a Rochester residence to retrieve the goat and assist in bringing it safely back to its owner. Heiden stopped at a local store before attempting to reel in the goat for some necessary rescue equipment.
"Before he arrived, he stopped at Leashes & Leads to borrow a rope," the post detailed. Upon arriving at the property, lasso in hand, the skillful deputy chased the goat across the lawn before ultimately swinging the rope into the air and lassoing the goat.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Safely Lassos a Loose Goat!
On Sunday, Dec. 17, at approximately 11 a.m., Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Deputy Heiden self-dispatched to the City of Rochester to assist the City of Rochester, MN Police Department in capturing a goat. Before he arrived, he stopped at Leashes & Leads to borrow a rope. Ultimately, the goat was safely captured and handed over to Rochester Animal Control Shelter MN. The goat was later reunited with its owner. Excellent work, Deputy Heiden! We'd like to say... Deputy - 1 Goat - 0 ...but in the end, it was a win-win. #RochMN #OlmstedCountyPosted by Olmsted County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 18, 2023
Video footage shows the deputy running around the property in pursuit of the confused animal. The goat runs out in front of the deputy in a mad dash only to be tied up moments later.
After the goat was safely captured, it was handed over to to the Rochester Animal Control Shelter and then returned to its owner. The sheriffs office joked about the incident stating:
"We'd like to say... Deputy - 1, Goat - 0 ...but in the end, it was a win-win."