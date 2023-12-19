WATCH: SUV Topples Over, Crushes Several People In Stunt Gone Wrong

Several people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a dangerous stunt involving a vehicle ended in a rollover crash. Colorado Springs Police confirmed the crash happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday (December 16) in the parking lot of The Market at Spring Creek, according to KRDO.

A video posted to social media shows an SUV driving backward and attempting to do a donut while five people hung out the vehicle through windows and the sunroof. Seconds later, the SUV suddenly topples over and crushes the passengers on one side of the vehicle before rolling over and landing on the passengers on the other side.

The rest of the video shows onlookers rushing to the victims' aid and trying to lift the SUV off those underneath it.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.