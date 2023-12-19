WATCH: SUV Topples Over, Crushes Several People In Stunt Gone Wrong

By Zuri Anderson

December 19, 2023

Several people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a dangerous stunt involving a vehicle ended in a rollover crash. Colorado Springs Police confirmed the crash happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday (December 16) in the parking lot of The Market at Spring Creek, according to KRDO.

A video posted to social media shows an SUV driving backward and attempting to do a donut while five people hung out the vehicle through windows and the sunroof. Seconds later, the SUV suddenly topples over and crushes the passengers on one side of the vehicle before rolling over and landing on the passengers on the other side.

The rest of the video shows onlookers rushing to the victims' aid and trying to lift the SUV off those underneath it.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Officers said they arrested the driver of the SUV, Marisol Wentling, for one charge of vehicular assault. Police confirmed teenagers were involved in the crash, but they haven't revealed the extent of the victims' injuries. No word on their conditions as of Tuesday morning (December 19).

Several people living in the area said these "street takeovers" are becoming more common in Colorado Springs.

"It seems to me, since I've been doing this for five years, it's getting more and more frequent," Francis Barclay, who sells Christmas trees in the parking lot where the crash happened, told KRDO. "It's been like every third or fourth night out here, there's somebody out here squealing tires."

Police urge anyone aware of reckless driving activity to report the incidents.

