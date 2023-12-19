Quaker Oats issued a recall on Friday for over 40 granola bar and cereal products due to potential contamination with salmonella.

The affected items, including the classic Chewy granola bar variety pack, chocolate-covered Chewy Dipps bars, puffed and protein cereals and certain granola bars in Frito-Lays snack boxes, were listed by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The recall, prompted by concerns over salmonella, encompasses products with "best by" dates until October 2024 and was distributed across Nevada, the other 49 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

Despite the recall, the FDA emphasized that Quaker has not received any confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products. Salmonella, a bacteria commonly found in animal products, fruits, vegetables, flour, and processed foods, is estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to cause over 1 million cases of foodborne illness annually.

Symptoms of salmonella exposure typically include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain for healthy individuals. However, the CDC cautions that children under five, adults over 65 and those with compromised immune systems face a higher risk of severe or fatal infections.

Customers who purchased the affected products are urged to contact Quaker Oats via https://www.quakergranolarecall.com/. Quaker Oats will inquire about the purchased items, their cost, and request a photo of the boxes or store receipts for verification purposes. The company aims to address concerns and mitigate potential health risks associated with the contaminated products.