Gwen Stefani won’t kick off the New Year with husband Blake Shelton when the country star takes the stage at the annual New Year’s Eve Bash in Nashville, Tennessee. Instead, Stefani will be on the other side of the country, celebrating in Las Vegas.

Stefani caught up with Access Hollywood backstage at The Voice on Monday night (December 18), and told the entertainment news hub that she was planning to be in Nashville for Shelton’s NYE performance until she got a call that prompted her to change plans. Stefani posted on Instagram last month that she’s set to celebrate New Year’s Eve weekend, December 30 and December 31, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

“If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working — so I'm just gonna fly in and out it's gonna be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it,” Stefani told Access Hollywood. She added that her New Year’s resolutions include the goal to “put out a record,” remain “consistent” in her health and to “keep loving.”

Shelton recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that his goal in the New Year is to either quit drinking or “cut back,” though he admitted he hasn’t been able to manage that yet: “I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it.”

Shelton was revealed as a performer in the star-studded New Year’s Eve lineup earlier this month. Other artists set to take the stage include Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman. That lineup joins previously-announced performers Old Dominion, Elle King, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lainey Wilson. The five-hour broadcast will include dozens of performances and collaborations throughout the night. NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH will air live on Sunday, December 31 (7:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:05 AM, ET/PT) on CBS with steaming on Paramount+.