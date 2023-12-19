Wisconsin Eatery Named The Best Deli In The State

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich, trust the process by sampling an entree straight off the menu, or go light with soup or salad, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best deli in all of Wisconsin is Stalzy's Deli. This longtime Madison deli and bakery serves up "real, hand-crafted food steeped in tradition," per its website, including classic sandwiches like a club, ham & Swiss or BLT, tasty burgers, signature sandwiches, breakfast served all day, and a Friday fish fry.

Stalzy's Deli is located at 2701 Atwood Avenue.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the Badger State:

"Wisconsin Community Cooks called this a sweet spot for anyone near Madison. Stalzy's Diner & Bakery has been serving up from-scratch menu items for the last decade, along with meat and cheese sliced by the pound. Find Reubens, triple-deckers and pastrami and corned beef sandwiches known simply as 'Bread Meat Bread.'"

