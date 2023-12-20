California Has One Of America's '25 Best Christmas Light Displays'

Christmas is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than by exploring a holiday-themed light display with your friends and family? While many towns and cities put on glorious annual displays, there are 25 standout places across the country that keep Christmas magic alive unlike anywhere else.

According to a list compiled by U.S News & World Report, the best Christmas light display in California is the Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens in Flintridge. It costs $35 for adults and $25 for children to enter. Tickets have to be purchased online before entering the light show. The Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens runs from November 19th to January 7th.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the best Christmas light display in California:

"No matter the time of year, travelers agree you're in for a treat at Descanso Gardens (about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles), but many say its holiday light display should not be missed. You'll wander through its brilliantly lit Ancient Forest – complete with ginkgo and redwood trees – as well as fields of color-changing, flower-shaped lights. The Main Lawn will feature a stained glass village."

For a continued list of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travel.usnews.com.