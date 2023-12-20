Colorado Spot Among America's 'Most Popular Small Towns' To Live In

Plenty of Americans are setting their sights on small towns for various reasons. Travelers love soaking up the culture and local draws, and people are finding them to be great alternatives to the hustle-and-bustle vibes of bigger urban areas. That's why U.S. News & World Report found the most popular small towns to live in the country.

The roundup lists fast-growing small cities and towns that doubled their population between 2010 and 2021 based on U.S. Census data. These locations offer a wide range of interesting perks and amenities, from job opportunities and affordability to proximity to metropolitan cities.

A Colorado town found a place on the list, and that's Timnath! Located in Larimer County and close to Fort Collins, this town's population jumped from 695 in 2010 to over 9,300 in 2021, according to census estimates from 2022. Writers offered more insight into Timnath's charm and what's fueling its growth:

"About an hour’s drive north of Denver, the town of Timnath has long been home to residents who primarily work in farming and agriculture. Its short Main Street is reminiscent of many classic small towns, complete with local shops and restaurants, a post office and the elementary school a few blocks away. However, the growth of Fort Collins, located less than 10 miles from the center of Timnath, has led to expansion in nearby towns as well. Walmart and Costco now have locations with Timnath addresses, which not only brings people who aren’t Timnath residents to the area regularly, but also benefits people looking to live farther out but still enjoy the retail options of a larger metro area."

Check out the full report on realestate.usnews.com.