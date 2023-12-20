Drake Recruits Morgan Wallen For Explosive 'You Broke My Heart' Music Video

Once the car is engulfed in flames, the two leading ladies dance around and lipsync the lyrics in Drake's song before they're confronted by police. The video comes just a few weeks after the 37-year-old rapper released the deluxe version of his recent solo album. It also marks the first time Drake and Wallen have collaborated.



Wallen is no stranger to the rap world. The country singer was embroiled in controversy just two years ago after a leaked video showed him using racial slurs. Following the drama, Wallen made enough amends to attract the likes of Lil Durk, who collaborated with him for "Broadway Girls" in 2021 and "Stand By Me" off Durk's recent album Almost Healed. Wallen also brought out Wiz Khalifa to perform "Black & Yellow" at his concert back in September.



Watch Drake and Morgan Wallen in the "You Broke My Heart" video below.

