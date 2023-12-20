Florida Man Accused Of Dousing Nephew's Meatball Sandwich With Eyedrops

A Florida man is facing charges after authorities accused him of dumping eyedrop solution on his nephew's meatball sandwich. The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested 45-year-old James Leach and charged him with poisoning of food or water, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35.

On December 13, the suspect asked an employee at a business for a bottle of eyedrops, claiming he had dry eyes. Leach also remarked he was having issues with his nephew, even stating he "hated" him that day, officials wrote.

After the worker handed over the eyedrops, Leach then opened the bottle and dumped the fluid "all over" the victim's meatball sandwich, police allege. When a witness told Leach that his actions could harm someone, Leach allegedly replied it would only cause his nephew to "sh** himself and puke his brains out," the affidavit reads.

Police obtained surveillance footage of Leach pouring the solution as well as his address from the business' computer system. When officers visited his home and spoke with the nephew, the victim said he ate a "small portion" of the sandwich and wasn't aware his uncle smothered it with eyedrop fluid, according to the report.

Investigators said the 45-year-old man and his nephew have a "long history" of domestic-related incidents, including several previous police calls to their home.

Leach was booked into Pinellas County Jail. Online records show he's still in custody on a $50,000 bond.