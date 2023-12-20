Former Wisconsin Basketball Player Walt McGrory Dead At 24

Former Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball player Walt McGrory has died at the age of 24 following a battle with bone cancer, according to a statement shared on his Instagram account Monday (December 18).

"Walt became one with the Divine on Saturday, December 16, 2023," the post states. "His soul was freed to continue his great mission - to live and help others live full, healthy lives. Walt has always known there is something greater out there. Something with the full power to shape the world. His journey with osteosarcoma was not easy, but it helped him find that ultimate power source. He never gave up on his belief that he and others just like him could heal themselves. His mission has not changed. He is still providing inspiration, love, and fight to those who need it. But now he is doing it with the whole power of the universe behind him. Whenever you need more strength in your life, open your heart and Walt will be there."