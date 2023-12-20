Heart-Stopping Video Captures Moment Car Nearly Hits Woman Pushing Stroller

A mother and her child escaped serious injury after nearly getting hit by an out-of-control car in Solihull, England. Video footage captured the moment a speeding minivan slammed into a lampost on the side of the road.

The vehicle spun and flipped on its side, right into the path of a woman pushing her baby in a stroller.

Somehow, the woman managed to avoid getting crushed by the oncoming car and walked away from the crash, holding her two-year-old daughter. Authorities said that the driver and the two-year-old girl suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and had to be taken to the hospital. The mother of the girl was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Workers at nearby businesses witnessed the crash and rushed over to help.

"The mum was in shock, and her little girl was only aged around two. We think she had a broken leg. It was a terrible crash," they told Birmingham Live.

"I do not know how they were not killed or more seriously hurt. The girl injured her leg, and the mum was traumatized, as you can imagine. She must have acted on her mother's instinct. How the pram ended up under the vehicle without the child in it when she was pushing her along in it, is a miracle, really. They were just a split second from it being a lot worse. The driver is very lucky as well," another worker told the Mirror.