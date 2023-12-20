Illinois Has One Of America's '25 Best Christmas Light Displays'

Christmas is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than by exploring a holiday-themed light display with your friends and family? While many towns and cities put on glorious annual displays, there are 25 standout places across the country that keep Christmas magic alive unlike anywhere else.

According to a list compiled by U.S News & World Report, the best Christmas light display in Illinois is the Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. It costs $16 for adults and $10.50 for children to enter. The Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum runs from November 18th to January 6th.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the best Christmas light display in Illinois:

"Sitting about 25 miles west of the Millennium and Grant parks in Chicago is The Morton Arboretum. Beginning in mid-November, the arboretum decks out 50 acres with lights as music plays in the background. After walking the mile-long path – which is fully accessible for visitors with limited mobility – get a snack at the on-site refreshment tents. Attendees 18 and older can extend the fun with late-night light displays synchronized to music at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Travelers say the trek is well worth it. If you're not a member, tickets – which should be purchased in advance to ensure a spot and get the best possible price – range from $16 up to $39 per adult, depending on the day and time you visit. Illumination runs from Nov. 18 to Jan. 6, with a handful of days it's not open."

