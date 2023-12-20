Jason Kelce Addresses Jalen Hurts' Comments After Loss

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce endorsed quarterback Jalen Hurts' critical postgame comments after Monday's (December 18) loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kelce, 36, addressed Hurts' claim that he didn't think the Eagles were "committed enough" during the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast alongside his brother and co-host, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, released on Wednesday (December 20).

“That’s the attitude you have to have,” the All-Pro center said. “I think when you’re not performing as a team, when you’re not winning games, the only thing you can do is go back and work that much more, go back and commit yourself that much harder.

“We have great people in the building, we have people that want to win, I know that. There is no question in my mind about that.”