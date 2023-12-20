Julian Lennon Addresses Rumors About Feuding With Brother Sean: 'Such Bull'

It's no surprise that Julian Lennon and Sean Lennon's relationship has been in the spotlight, but for some reason the press likes to pit John Lennon's sons against each other. Something the eldest son calls "such bull."

Julian spoke about his connection with his younger brother during an interview with Esquire. The topic of alleged feuds came up during a discussion about the siblings attending The Beatles: Get Back premiere together in 2021.

“He felt overwhelming pressure. And I didn’t particularly want to go. But he said he felt obligated to go,” he recalled. “So, because I love him so much I said, ‘Listen, I’m coming with you. We’ll face the demons together.’"

“And it’s funny because there’s always been, especially in the UK press, ‘Lennon Sons Feuding,’ this, that," Julian pointed out. "We’ve never had a fight in our life. It’s such bull.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Julian spoke about his complicated relationship with his father and The Beatles classic "Hey Jude," which Paul McCartney wrote after John split up with Julian's mother.

“The weird thing with the audience is they think it’s cute sometimes, quoting ‘Hey Jude’ to me, but I don’t think they realize there’s a lot of pain behind what happened. Every time you quote that, it reminds me of my mother being separated from my father, the love that was lost, the fact that I rarely saw my father again ever," he divulged. “I saw him maybe a couple of times before he died. A lot of people don’t quite get how intense, how emotional, and how personal that is. It’s not just a ‘pick yourself up and dust yourself off and be happy’. There’s deep emotional pain. I can celebrate it – but also it’s something that’ll always be dark to me.”

“It’s not a position where forgiveness comes into it. It was just a time and a place in my life where things happened," Julian explained. "Who knows if I’ve dealt with it? Maybe I haven’t. Do I need to do therapy? No, I think life is therapy enough. So, it’s a weird one.”