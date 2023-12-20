Kelly Clarkson Reveals If Romance Is In Her Future

Kelly Clarkson is not looking for love at the moment, instead choosing to focus on the work she needs to do for herself before she enters into a new relationship.

The "Stronger" singer opened up about her thoughts on romance while speaking with guest Shannen Doherty on Wednesday's (December 20) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2022, said she needs to work on herself before she thinks of starting a romance with someone new, per People.

"I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else," she said, adding that divorce is "hard" because "you thought you were going to spend forever with this person."

In addition to wanting to work on herself, Clarkson is enjoying the single life and "still in the stage of really enjoying me." She recently moved to New York City with her two kids, 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remington Alexander, and after initially thinking it was "a horrible decision," she is much happier now.

"I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it," she said in October, adding, "I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed."