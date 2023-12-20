Local News Photographer, Pilot Killed In Helicopter Crash

A Philadelphia local news photographer and pilot were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday (December 19) night, 6 ABC Action News reports.

The rotorcraft went down in Washington Township, New Jersey, at around 8:00 p.m. when the two crew members were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore. The news station said it wouldn't release the names of the two individuals until their family members were notified, however, noted that "they have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years."

Local authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. A debris field was located by New Jersey State Park Police nearby Mullica River Road shortly after midnight.