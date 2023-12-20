Local News Photographer, Pilot Killed In Helicopter Crash
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2023
A Philadelphia local news photographer and pilot were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday (December 19) night, 6 ABC Action News reports.
The rotorcraft went down in Washington Township, New Jersey, at around 8:00 p.m. when the two crew members were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore. The news station said it wouldn't release the names of the two individuals until their family members were notified, however, noted that "they have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years."
Local authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. A debris field was located by New Jersey State Park Police nearby Mullica River Road shortly after midnight.
An investigation is underway after Action News' helicopter Chopper 6 crashed in a wooded area of Burlington County, New Jersey on Tuesday night. https://t.co/4VYOq8YTOK— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 20, 2023
A representative for the Federal Aviation Administration was present at the scene overnight and National Transportation Safety Board investigators were expected to arrive at some point on Wednesday (December 20). The helicopter was last reported to be airborne over Wharton State Forest before crashing into a wooded area.
A helicopter from another Philadelphia local news station captured footage of the wreckage. Three unpaved roads -- Quaker Bridge Road, Mullica Road and Middle Road -- were closed amid the ongoing investigation into the crash.
The helicopter was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR leased from U.S. Helicopters Inc., according to 6 ABC Action News.