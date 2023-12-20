Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $41 Million Jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot will rollover on Friday (December 22) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $41 million drawing Tuesday (December 19) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $57 million ($28.4 million cash value) for Friday night's drawing.

Results from Tuesday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 17-26-50-58-61

GOLD BALL: 11

MEGAPLIER: 3x

The Mega Millions jackpot reset after two players in California won the $395 million drawing on December 8. In January, the jackpot reset four times, which included one player in Maine winning the estimated $1.35 billion drawing on January 14, one player in New York winning the following $20 million drawing on January 17, one player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 24 and another player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 31.

The January 14 Mega Millions drawing was the second-highest in the game's history and offered the fourth-largest jackpot in the U.S. lottery history. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com. The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark five times in its existence.

One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) Powerball jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.