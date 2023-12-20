North Carolina Eatery Named The Best Deli In The State

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich, trust the process by sampling an entree straight off the menu, or go light with soup or salad, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best deli in all of North Carolina is Mediterranean Deli, Bakery & Catering. With two locations in Chapel Hill, this tasty favorite brings authentic cuisines from the Middle East and the Mediterranean to the heart of the South, per its website.

Mediterranean Deli, Bakery & Catering is located at 410 W. Franklin Street.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the Tar Heel State:

"A feast for all your senses awaits at Mediterranean Deli, Bakery & Catering, where you can find kosher, halal and organic foods. Pita bread is baked here fresh daily and shawarma meats rotate on vertical spits. Find row upon row of beautiful stews, salads and dishes with flavors of Lebanese and Greek cuisines. They also sell meats and cheese by the pound."

