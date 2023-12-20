Pennsylvania Has One Of America's '25 Best Christmas Light Displays'

Christmas is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than by exploring a holiday-themed light display with your friends and family? While many towns and cities put on glorious annual displays, there are 25 standout places across the country that keep Christmas magic alive unlike anywhere else.

According to a list compiled by U.S News & World Report, the best Christmas light display in Pennsylvania is Koziar's Christmas Village in Bernville. It costs $13 for adults and $11 for children to enter. Koziar's Christmas Village runs from November 4th to January 1st.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the best Christmas light display in Pennsylvania:

"For a Christmas-themed stroll, visit Koziar's Christmas Village, which sits about 45 miles southwest of Allentown, Pennsylvania. Not only will you see homes, trees, fences and more strung up with lights and wireframe figures, but you'll also have the chance for photos with Santa, displays featuring a toymaker and more. Travelers agree the lights are gorgeous, but some complained about the traffic (especially on Saturdays) and felt the attractions did not justify the ticket price.Lights are on from Nov. 4 to Jan. 1, though Koziar's is only open on weekends up until Thanksgiving. Specific hours vary depending on the month and day, but you can generally visit from 5 or 6 p.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. Note that on designated prime nights, each ticket is $4 extra than the standard pricing."

For a continued list of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travel.usnews.com.