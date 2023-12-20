Playboi Carti Reveals He Has A Newborn Daughter On New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
December 20, 2023
Playboi Carti made a stunning revelation about his personal life on his brand new song.
On Tuesday night, December 19, the Atlanta native shared his new single "H00DBYAIR." Carti posted the song and its accompanying video on his Opium label's Instagram account. In the video, fans can see the 27-year-old rapper performing the song while his artists Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and others rock out to the music. Towards the end of the song, Carti drops some bars about his child Onyx, who he shares with Iggy Azalea, and reveals he has a new daughter named Yves.
"Was 24 when I had lil Onyx, 27 when I had Yves/Now I can finally sleep," Carti raps.
Following the song's release, Carti also posted an Instagram Story with the name "YVES," which could be the proper spelling of his daughter's name. His announcement appears to correlate with a report from last February, which claimed that the rapper was arrested for allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend. The unidentified woman claimed that Carti attacked her following an argument over a paternity test. At the time, the woman was four months pregnant. Carti turned 27 in September so the child had to have been born within the past six months or so. The identity of Yves' mother has not yet been revealed.
"H00DBYAIR" arrived not long after Carti delivered his recent song "2024." Both records are expected to appear on his forthcoming album I AM MUSIC. There's no word on the tracklist just yet. As of this report, a release date for the project has not been confirmed, however, fans believe it could arrive on Christmas Day just like his previous LP Whole Lotta Red.