Playboi Carti Reveals He Has A Newborn Daughter On New Song

Following the song's release, Carti also posted an Instagram Story with the name "YVES," which could be the proper spelling of his daughter's name. His announcement appears to correlate with a report from last February, which claimed that the rapper was arrested for allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend. The unidentified woman claimed that Carti attacked her following an argument over a paternity test. At the time, the woman was four months pregnant. Carti turned 27 in September so the child had to have been born within the past six months or so. The identity of Yves' mother has not yet been revealed.



"H00DBYAIR" arrived not long after Carti delivered his recent song "2024." Both records are expected to appear on his forthcoming album I AM MUSIC. There's no word on the tracklist just yet. As of this report, a release date for the project has not been confirmed, however, fans believe it could arrive on Christmas Day just like his previous LP Whole Lotta Red.