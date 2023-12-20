Police Searching For Woman Who Pretended To Be Waffle House Employee

Authorities in Georgia are looking for a woman who posed as a Waffle House employee so she could steal money from the cash register.

The woman walked into a Waffle House in Riverdale on December 12 and began working. After two hours on the job, the woman grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left.

Officials released a photo taken from surveillance camera footage showing the woman wearing the trademark Waffle House hat.

It is unclear why none of the other employees realized she was posing as an employee. The manager of the restaurant told Fox Business that she was not there when the unidentified woman showed up to work.

A Waffle House spokesperson told the news outlet that they are cooperating with law enforcement's investigation into the theft.

Anybody who has information about the woman's identity or her whereabouts can call the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.