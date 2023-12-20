South Carolina Eatery Named The Best Deli In The State

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich, trust the process by sampling an entree straight off the menu, or go light with soup or salad, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best deli in all of South Carolina is Pulaski Deli. This Myrtle Beach eatery serves up incredible Polish offerings in the heart of the South, including delicious pierogi, kielbasa sausages, hot stuffed cabbages and potato pancakes served with sour cream or apple sauce, among other dishes.

Pulaski Deli is located at 2701 N. Kings Highway #1.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the Palmetto State:

"It might surprise you to find this incredible Polish deli in coastal South Carolina. Pulaski Deli has fresh and homemade Police specialties like stuffed cabbage, kielbasa and potato pancakes. In the deli case find Polska ham, krakowska sausage, head cheese and packages of farmer's cheese — a necessity to make authentic Polish pierogi."

