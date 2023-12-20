South Florida Spot Among America's 'Most Popular Small Towns' To Live In

Plenty of Americans are setting their sights on small towns for various reasons. Travelers love soaking up the culture and local draws, and people are finding them to be great alternatives to the hustle-and-bustle vibes of bigger urban areas. That's why U.S. News & World Report found the most popular small towns to live in the country.

The roundup lists fast-growing small cities and towns that doubled their population between 2010 and 2021 based on U.S. Census data. These locations offer a wide range of interesting perks and amenities, from job opportunities and affordability to proximity to metropolitan cities.

A South Florida town found a place on the list, and that's Westlake! Located in Palm Beach County, this town has only been around for seven years. Starting with only six people, over 1,800 people live here, according to census estimates from 2022. Writers offered more insight into Westlake's brief history:

"If you like the idea of being part of a town's beginnings, you may want to look at Westlake, Florida. A part of Palm Beach County, Westlake was only incorporated as a city in 2016. It’s a master-planned community with residential, commercial and public property being developed throughout... In 2019, Wellington Regional Medical Center purchased 35 acres in Westlake, and opened an emergency care facility there as an extension of the main Wellington hospital campus, roughly a 20-minute drive from town."

Two more Florida towns landed on the list, including Davenport, whose population more than quadrupled since 2010, and Freeport, a Panhandle town with plenty of access to water.

Check out the full report on realestate.usnews.com.