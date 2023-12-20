Supergroup Boygenius Reveal If They Plan To Make Another Album

When boygenius released their debut album The Record back in March, it took the music world by storm. So does the supergroup comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker plan on making a follow-up? They'd rather keep their future a "surprise."

“I like it being a surprise,” Baker told NME in a new interview. “I like having this band be something that, because it’s more ephemeral or whatever, it’s not concretely tied to one of us or a person we have to live in every day."

“It’s something we can revisit when we feel motivated to, or it’s a place we can retreat to,” she added. “I like saving it as something sacred instead of feeling like I have to constantly grind on it.”

Earlier this month, Bridgers revealed that Dave Grohl was actually supposed to be featured on The Record, but he "slept through" the session.

“We have a friend who knows him and toured with Foo Fighters,” Bridgers explained, recalling how the intended collaboration came together. “There was this missed connection where Dave was actually going to come to the studio and play on [The Record]."

She didn't reveal what song(s) Grohl was supposed to play on, but she did tell the publication why he didn't make it on the album. Apparently, he "slept through" the time they had booked in the studio, which meant they "didn’t end up meeting.”

Even though a Grohl feature would've been awesome, boygenius' freshman effort is remarkable as is. The trio, which also includes Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, is up for six Grammys this year, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for The Record's "Not Strong Enough."

The annual awards show will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT. See the full list of nominees here.