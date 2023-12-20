T-Pain Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
By Tony M. Centeno
December 20, 2023
T-Pain is heading to Las Vegas for his inaugural residency.
On Tuesday, December 19, the Florida native took to social media to announce his debut residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resort World Las Vegas. He posted a video to his Instagram timeline that shows the Nappy Boy Entertainment CEO in a black and pink riding around in a black and pink racing suit as he hops into his customized racecar to the tune of his recent single "Baby Got Brap." His first show will be at Zouk on February 8, 2024 with more dates coming soon.
"Full speed towards 2024 🏁" T-Pizzle wrote in his caption. "I’m proud to officially announce that I’m kicking off my FIRST EVER Vegas residency at @zoukgrouplv and @ayudayclub Catch my very first show on Thu, Feb 8 at #ZoukNightclub – Tickets are live, join me for a ride you won’t forget 🏎️"
His announcement comes shortly after Teddy Pain won the Legend Award at the Soul Train Awards 2023. In his inspiring speech, T-Pain thanked his wife Amber Najm with some heartwarming words before he hit the stage to perform a solid medley of his greatest hits.
T-Pain is the latest artist to announce his residency in Las Vegas. Last week, Wu-Tang Clan confirmed their plans to invade the Las Vegas Strip in 2024. RZA said that the crew will reunite for their first string of shows at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas during Super Bowl Weekend. In addition, revolutionary R&B groups Jodeci and New Edition also announced their plans to perform in the city of lights.
Tickets for T-Pain's residency are available online now.