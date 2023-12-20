T-Pain Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

"Full speed towards 2024 🏁" T-Pizzle wrote in his caption. "I’m proud to officially announce that I’m kicking off my FIRST EVER Vegas residency at @zoukgrouplv and @ayudayclub Catch my very first show on Thu, Feb 8 at #ZoukNightclub – Tickets are live, join me for a ride you won’t forget 🏎️"



His announcement comes shortly after Teddy Pain won the Legend Award at the Soul Train Awards 2023. In his inspiring speech, T-Pain thanked his wife Amber Najm with some heartwarming words before he hit the stage to perform a solid medley of his greatest hits.



T-Pain is the latest artist to announce his residency in Las Vegas. Last week, Wu-Tang Clan confirmed their plans to invade the Las Vegas Strip in 2024. RZA said that the crew will reunite for their first string of shows at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas during Super Bowl Weekend. In addition, revolutionary R&B groups Jodeci and New Edition also announced their plans to perform in the city of lights.



Tickets for T-Pain's residency are available online now.