The 'Best Pizza Place' In Colorado

It's no secret that pizza is one of America's favorite comfort foods. One of the most versatile dishes out there, baked bread smothered with tomato sauce and cheese can crush a person's cravings. They can also be a blank canvas for chefs and cooks to add their flair. For those who like the classics, favorites like pepperoni and supreme won't go out of style anytime soon.

Even better are the thousands of restaurants are either include pizzas on their menu or are solely dedicated to the handheld. That's why 24/7 Tempo rounded up the best pizza places in every state based on reviews, ratings, and lists from several well-known sources.

Pizzeria Lui was crowned Colorado's best pizza place! Writers went into detail what makes their pies so excellent:

"This rustic Denver-area roadside pizzeria serves pies in one size only (roughly 14 inches across), in both red and white variations. The Margherita is classic. Less so the seasonal Peach Pit (fresh peaches, crispy prosciutto, mozzarella, ricotta, pistachios, arugula, and spicy honey) and the Street Taco (homemade chorizo, tomatillo salsa, mozzarella, red onion, cotija cheese, corn, and cilantro)."