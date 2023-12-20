The 'Best Pizza Place' In Florida

It's no secret that pizza is one of America's favorite comfort foods. One of the most versatile dishes out there, baked bread smothered with tomato sauce and cheese can crush a person's cravings. They can also be a blank canvas for chefs and cooks to add their flair. For those who like the classics, favorites like pepperoni and supreme won't go out of style anytime soon.

Even better are the thousands of restaurants are either include pizzas on their menu or are solely dedicated to the handheld. That's why 24/7 Tempo rounded up the best pizza places in every state based on reviews, ratings, and lists from several well-known sources.

Scuola Vecchia Pizza e Vino was crowned Florida's best pizza place! Writers went into detail about this restaurant's history and what makes their pies so excellent:

"Shaun Aloisio was one of the first pizzaioli in America to be certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, which sets the standards for authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. That was at the original Scuola Vecchia (which means 'old school' — a hint as to Alosio’s culinary philosophy) in Delray Beach. He moved the restaurant to Coral Springs in 2021, where he continues to turn out pies that are mostly traditional (including a classic margherita), though he does offer a kid-pleasing variation topped with hot dog pieces and french fries."